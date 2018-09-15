U.S. Silica (SLCA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.15.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

