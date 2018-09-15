U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,078,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the previous session’s volume of 159,489 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,959 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

