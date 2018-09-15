Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 6,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $413,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $209,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,881 shares of company stock worth $10,855,557. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

