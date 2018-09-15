Troilus Gold (TLG) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TLG. National Bank Financial set a C$3.10 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

TLG stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$2.25.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

