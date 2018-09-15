Trimble (TRMB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trimble from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Trimble stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $135,556.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $77,884.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,251 shares of company stock worth $4,504,418 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

