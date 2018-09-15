TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered TRANSAT AT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian decreased their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TRANSAT AT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$8.25 on Friday. TRANSAT AT has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.82.

In other news, Director Cesare Lina De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$342,000.00.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

