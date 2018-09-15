Traders Sell CME Group (CME) on Strength (CME)

Investors sold shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) on strength during trading on Thursday. $28.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.57 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, CME Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CME Group traded up $0.66 for the day and closed at $172.31

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,232. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

