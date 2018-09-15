Traders Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Thursday. $87.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $130.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, 3M had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $2.34 for the day and closed at $209.05

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

Get 3M alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.