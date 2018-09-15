Traders Buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $221.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $168.35 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $18.09

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

