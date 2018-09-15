Traders Buy Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $114.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $140.26

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 93,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 84,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

