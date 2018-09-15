Traders Buy Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $114.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $140.26
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 93,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 84,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:PNC)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
