Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,676 shares of company stock valued at $21,239,177 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

