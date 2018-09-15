Tractor Supply (TSCO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.
In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,676 shares of company stock worth $21,239,177 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,689.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,309 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 439.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
