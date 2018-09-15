Tractor Supply (TSCO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,676 shares of company stock worth $21,239,177 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,689.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,309 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 439.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

