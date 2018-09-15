TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) & Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Financial Review

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: VNO) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $200.60 million 6.71 $94.35 million $1.74 11.72 Vornado Realty Trust $2.08 billion 6.85 $227.41 million $3.73 20.11

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 43.06% 8.10% 2.71% Vornado Realty Trust 6.91% 5.16% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vornado Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

