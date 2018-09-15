Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $64.65.

