Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 12,619 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.40% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 37.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 294,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $29.69 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

