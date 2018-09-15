Total SA (TOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7442 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 19th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Total has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

TOT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. 1,210,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Total has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. research analysts predict that Total will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

