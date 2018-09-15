TokenStars (TEAM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One TokenStars token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenStars alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007417 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000706 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team . The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

