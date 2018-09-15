TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) Receives €23.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.92 ($27.81).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLG. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of ETR:TLG traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €22.96 ($26.70). The stock had a trading volume of 168,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

