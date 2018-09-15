Timkensteel (TMST) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Timkensteel has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $617.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Timkensteel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Timkensteel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Timkensteel by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 265,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

