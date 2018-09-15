Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 114,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 54,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.