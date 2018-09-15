Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIF. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1,690.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 108.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

