Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

TPRE stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.59 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 5.66%. sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 59.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 32.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

