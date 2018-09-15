TheStreet Lowers Immunomedics (IMMU) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of IMMU opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Immunomedics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after buying an additional 699,658 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,796,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,742,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after buying an additional 1,019,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,217,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,164,000 after buying an additional 1,284,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

