The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.31.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 7,550,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,337. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.