The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 218.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798,257 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $178,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after buying an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 42.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

