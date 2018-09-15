Terex Co. (TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,313 shares of company stock worth $52,641 and have sold 50,645 shares worth $2,043,999. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after buying an additional 257,666 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terex by 9.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 930,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,086. Terex has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.