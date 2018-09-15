Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc (V)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

