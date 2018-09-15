Telefonica (TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefonica to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telefonica has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.00.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

