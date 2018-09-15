Telefonica (TEF) Given a €6.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.95 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.98 ($10.44).

TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Tuesday. Telefonica has a 52-week low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

