Telefonica SA (TEF) Receives €8.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telefonica SA (BME:TEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.98 ($10.44).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday. Telefonica has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

