Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.70. The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.47. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 4524558 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 879,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,745,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,609,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 156,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

