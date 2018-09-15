Teck Resources (TECK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

