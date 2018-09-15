TE-FOOD (TFD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,303.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $18,303.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00280044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00155241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.60 or 0.06622431 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,492,218 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and DEx.top.

