TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.