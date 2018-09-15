TD Securities Lowers Roots (ROOT) Price Target to C$15.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.33.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. Roots has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.55.

In other news, Director James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total value of C$35,564.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.