Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

