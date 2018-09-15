Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 130 ($1.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.56) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.58 ($1.48).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 529,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £561,398.26 ($731,272.97).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

