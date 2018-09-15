Tahoe Resources (THO) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tahoe Resources’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Beacon Securities downgraded Tahoe Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:THO opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.27.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of C$164.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.80 million.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

