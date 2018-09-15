T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,660 shares of company stock worth $6,186,665 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 35.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 45.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 320,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

