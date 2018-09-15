Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $43.55 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Syscoin has a total market cap of $43.55 million and $201,869.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00862671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010843 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 540,128,346 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

