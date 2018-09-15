Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stake Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,057 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $102.72 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

