Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BancFirst by 84.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $550,609. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $61.00 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.