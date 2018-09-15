Swiss National Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 51.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,255.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.55. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

