Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

