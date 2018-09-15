Swedbank Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swedbank owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $737,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,693,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,173,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after acquiring an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total transaction of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,970.19 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $970.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,976.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

