SunTrust Banks Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.35.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

