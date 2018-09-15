SunTrust Banks Comments on Dover Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. Dover has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 50,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

