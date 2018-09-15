Suncor Energy (SU) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.