Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 9,260 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 635,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 190,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.99.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

