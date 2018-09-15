Strs Ohio Invests $196,000 in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.20 on Friday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

